CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022 _____ 837 FPUS56 KSTO 230746 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1145 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. CAZ013-230845- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1145 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 31 to 45. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 37 to 49 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 44 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to 62 lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 49. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Heavy rain showers. Breezy. Lows 36 to 50. Highs 41 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 47. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 38 to 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 55 44 52 \/ 20 90 30 $$ = CAZ014-230845- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1145 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows 29 to 36. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 38 to 44. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 25 to 33. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. In the valleys, widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Patchy frost in the afternoon. At higher elevations, widespread frost in the morning, then patchy frost in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 38. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 38. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 49. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 43. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 37 to 45. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 42 32 43 \/ 20 90 20 $$ = CAZ015-230845- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1145 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late in the morning, then patchy dense fog early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 53. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 43. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Highs around 53. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs around 62. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 56. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 44 to 52. Highs 55 to 61. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 53 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 54 41 54 \/ 20 90 20 RED BLUFF 54 44 54 \/ 10 80 10 $$ = CAZ016-230845- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1145 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .TODAY...Widespread Fog...locally dense early in the morning, then areas of Fog...locally dense late in the morning. Patchy dense fog early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 52. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 43. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread Fog...locally dense after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 57. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 57 to 63. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 52 45 55 \/ 10 40 10 OROVILLE 52 45 56 \/ 10 30 10 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 52 42 57 \/ 10 30 0 $$ = CAZ017-230845- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1145 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .TODAY...Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 42. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread Fog...locally dense after midnight. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 60. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Lows around 50. Highs 56 to 62. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 48. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 52 42 57 \/ 10 20 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 52 42 57 \/ 10 20 0 $$ = CAZ018-230845- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1145 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .TODAY...Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53. East winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 56. East winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread Fog...locally dense after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 56. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows around 50. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 56 40 58 \/ 10 20 0 $$ = CAZ019-230845- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1145 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .TODAY...Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread Fog...locally dense after midnight. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs around 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Highs around 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 54. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 49. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 52 40 57 \/ 0 10 0 MODESTO 51 39 55 \/ 0 10 0 $$ = CAZ063-230845- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1145 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 57. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 50 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Widespread Fog...locally dense after midnight. Lows 35 to 47. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...57 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 52. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 51. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 58. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 38 to 52. Highs 43 to 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Colder. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 34 to 49. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 40 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 47 38 46 \/ 20 70 10 $$ = CAZ066-230845- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1145 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 63. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 59. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 49 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 51. Highs 46 to 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 49 45 52 \/ 10 40 10 $$ = CAZ067-230845- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1145 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .TODAY...Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs 53 to 61. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 64. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Lows 45 to 53. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 49 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 47 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 51 41 55 \/ 10 40 10 JACKSON 51 44 57 \/ 10 20 0 $$ = CAZ068-230845- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1145 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog early in the afternoon, A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. Snow level 6500 feet. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower elevations...and a chance of rain showers and heavy snow showers at higher elevations...and patchy fog at lower elevations...and patchy fog at higher elevations. Lows 29 to 44. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, Patchy fog through the day. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, A slight chance of snow showers in the morning, Areas of fog and dense freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon, Areas of fog and dense freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of frost in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Widespread frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 45. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 46. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 39 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 36 to 51. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Breezy. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 33 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 44 35 47 \/ 10 60 10 CHESTER 42 29 43 \/ 20 70 10 $$ = CAZ069-230845- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1145 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...47 to 57 lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...34 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...55 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 32 to 47. .TUESDAY...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers. Windy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 46 40 47 \/ 10 40 10 $$ = _____