CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ 170 FPUS56 KSTO 120738 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1137 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. CAZ013-120845- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1137 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning. A chance of snow showers through the day. A slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 42 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...25 to 34 lower elevations. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...24 to 34 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Highs 34 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 47 32 49 \/ 40 20 0 $$ = CAZ014-120845- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1137 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early in the morning. Snow showers likely in the morning. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. At lower elevations, patchy fog early in the afternoon. At higher elevations, patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 38. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Colder. Lows 12 to 22. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog. Highs 29 to 37. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. In the valleys, patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 7 to 17. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 29 to 37. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 18. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 39. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 20. Highs 30 to 38. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 36 16 36 \/ 70 20 0 $$ = CAZ015-120845- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1137 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 35. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 51. North winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 34. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 51. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 37. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 38. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 53. Lows 28 to 38. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 50 27 52 \/ 40 30 0 RED BLUFF 50 33 52 \/ 40 30 0 $$ = CAZ016-120845- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1137 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 55. South winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 37. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Lows 27 to 33. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 35. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 38. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Highs around 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 51 34 51 \/ 60 50 0 OROVILLE 50 34 51 \/ 70 50 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 52 35 51 \/ 60 70 0 $$ = CAZ017-120845- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1137 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 38. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to 54. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 34. North winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows 27 to 33. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs around 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows 28 to 36. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 37. Highs around 51. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Highs 49 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 52 39 52 \/ 50 80 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 53 39 53 \/ 50 80 0 $$ = CAZ018-120845- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1137 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 50. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows 29 to 35. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs around 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 35. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 51. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 55 38 56 \/ 40 80 0 $$ = CAZ019-120845- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1137 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 46 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 43. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows 29 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs 45 to 51. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 30 to 38. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 46 to 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 30 to 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 47 to 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 48 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 53 42 52 \/ 50 90 10 MODESTO 54 43 52 \/ 60 90 10 $$ = CAZ063-120845- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1137 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the morning. A slight chance of snow showers late in the morning. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers early in the morning. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the evening, A chance of rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers in the evening, A chance of snow showers in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 18 to 32 higher elevations...29 to 35 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 19 to 33 higher elevations...29 to 35 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 45 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 40. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 36 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 35 24 37 \/ 40 50 0 $$ = CAZ066-120845- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1137 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Snow showers late in the morning, then a chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 37. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 24 to 36. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 41 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 42 33 44 \/ 80 40 0 $$ = CAZ067-120845- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1137 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Heavy snow showers late in the morning, then snow showers likely early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 38. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 23 to 33. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 41 to 49. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 43 to 51. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 37. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 45 to 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 46 to 54. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 40 27 43 \/ 90 50 0 JACKSON 44 35 47 \/ 90 80 0 $$ = CAZ068-120845- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1137 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Rain showers early in the morning. Snow showers until late afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 35 higher elevations...28 to 38 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Colder. Lows 13 to 28. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Highs 26 to 41. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 26. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 27. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 44. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30. Highs 27 to 42. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 41. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 27. Highs 27 to 42. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 37 16 37 \/ 90 20 0 CHESTER 34 12 36 \/ 90 20 0 $$ = CAZ069-120845- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1137 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Heavy snow showers, heavy rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then heavy snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 20 to 35 higher elevations...30 to 40 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches lower elevations... except 11 to 17 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 7 to 22 higher elevations... 19 to 29 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 36 higher elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 21 higher elevations... 18 to 28 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations... 35 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 27. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 47. Lows 17 to 32. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 45. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 29 21 33 \/ 90 50 0