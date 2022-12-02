CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ 857 FPUS56 KSTO 020732 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. CAZ013-020845- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. At lower elevations, a chance of rain and snow early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. At higher elevations, snow early in the morning, then a slight chance of snow late in the morning. A slight chance of snow showers early in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...20 to 33 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 16 to 30 higher elevations...25 to 33 lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 45. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 32 to 47. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 35. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 19 to 34. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 48 29 45 \/ 80 10 0 $$ = CAZ014-020845- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Rain and snow early in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. At lower elevations, patchy fog early in the afternoon. At higher elevations, areas of freezing fog and patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 41. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 4 to 9 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows 4 to 19. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 37. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 24. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 42. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 32. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 42. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 31 to 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 11 to 21. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 39. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 19. Highs 32 to 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 38 10 36 \/ 100 10 0 $$ = CAZ015-020845- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 32. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 36. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 41. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 43. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 54 26 48 \/ 90 10 0 RED BLUFF 52 30 49 \/ 90 10 0 $$ = CAZ016-020845- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Heavy rain early in the morning, then a chance of heavy rain late in the morning. A chance of rain showers early in the afternoon, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 35. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 46. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 43. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 44. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 38. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 52 31 50 \/ 100 20 0 OROVILLE 52 32 50 \/ 100 30 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 51 32 50 \/ 100 20 0 $$ = CAZ017-020845- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog and frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 35. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 45. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 58. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 43. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 50 33 52 \/ 100 20 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 50 31 52 \/ 100 10 0 $$ = CAZ018-020845- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Heavy rain in the morning, then rain showers early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 52. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 35. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 52. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 45. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 43. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 42. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs around 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 54 31 54 \/ 100 10 0 $$ = CAZ019-020845- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain late in the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 50. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 52 to 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 44. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 52 30 49 \/ 100 40 0 MODESTO 51 31 50 \/ 100 70 0 $$ = CAZ063-020845- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. At lower elevations, a chance of rain early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. At higher elevations, rain and snow early in the morning, then a chance of snow late in the morning. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...27 to 33 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 41 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 36. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 41 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 33 to 48. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 24 to 39. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 35 22 35 \/ 100 10 0 $$ = CAZ066-020845- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Heavy rain early in the morning, then a chance of heavy rain late in the morning. A chance of rain showers and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 50. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 22 to 36. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 43. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 46. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 39 to 49. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 46. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 39 to 49. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 42. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 26 to 41. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 48 32 45 \/ 100 30 0 $$ = CAZ067-020845- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 38 to 52. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 18 to 32 higher elevations...24 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Widespread frost, dense freezing fog and areas of Fog... locally dense in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Highs 45 to 53. Lows 27 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 45 to 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 39 27 48 \/ 100 40 0 JACKSON 46 32 49 \/ 100 80 0 $$ = CAZ068-020845- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Breezy. Heavy snow and heavy rain in the morning, then heavy snow showers early in the afternoon. A chance of heavy snow showers late in the afternoon. Areas of fog and freezing fog early in the afternoon. Widespread dense freezing fog and patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 38 higher elevations... 30 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 10 to 16 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 6 to 21 higher elevations...11 to 26 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 42. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38. .SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 28 to 43. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with pockets of showers and thunderstorms. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 27 to 42. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 16 to 31. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 43. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 28. Highs 29 to 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 42 18 40 \/ 100 50 0 CHESTER 35 10 35 \/ 100 40 0 $$ = CAZ069-020845- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1131 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Heavy snow and heavy rain in the morning, then heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers in the afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog early in the afternoon. Areas of dense Fog... locally dense in the afternoon. Widespread dense freezing fog late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations... 34 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches lower elevations...except 18 to 24 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...except southwest 15 to 45 mph over ridges. .TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of freezing fog in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Much colder. Lows 2 to 17 higher elevations... 12 to 27 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 5 to 11 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...39 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, widespread Fog...locally dense in the evening. Patchy dense fog after midnight, A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a slight chance of heavy snow showers after midnight. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...29 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40. .SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 45. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers, rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 28 to 43. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 30. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 45. Lows 15 to 30. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 34 19 38 \/ 100 70 0 $$ = _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather