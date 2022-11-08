CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ 830 FPUS56 KSTO 081948 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. CAZ013-090000- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Rain showers at lower elevations...and heavy rain and snow showers at higher elevations. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...5 to 10 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely. Lows 23 to 37 higher elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...26 to 36 lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 39 to 54. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 27 to 42. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 44 37 48 \/ 100 80 20 $$ = CAZ014-090000- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...At lower elevations, patchy fog early in the morning, Patchy fog early in the morning. At higher elevations, patchy fog early in the morning, A chance of snow showers early in the morning, then snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 42. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches lower elevations...except 1 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 19 to 31. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 33 to 42. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 8 to 23. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 24. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 46. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 28. Highs 38 to 47. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 48. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 16 to 30. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 41 21 41 \/ 100 90 30 $$ = CAZ015-090000- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 42. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 54. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 56. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 38. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 57. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs around 59. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 46 35 52 \/ 100 80 20 RED BLUFF 48 41 54 \/ 100 70 20 $$ = CAZ016-090000- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 54. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 38. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 41. Highs around 57. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Highs around 59. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 44. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 50 43 54 \/ 100 80 30 OROVILLE 51 43 54 \/ 100 90 40 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 52 42 55 \/ 100 80 30 $$ = CAZ017-090000- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 56. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 51 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 53 to 59. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 62. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 45. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 54 45 55 \/ 100 60 30 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 54 44 56 \/ 100 60 30 $$ = CAZ018-090000- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 54 to 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 62. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 46. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 62. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 57 40 60 \/ 100 40 10 $$ = CAZ019-090000- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 48 to 57. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 41. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 44. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 57 to 63. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 56 to 62. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 55 44 56 \/ 100 60 20 MODESTO 55 44 56 \/ 100 60 20 $$ = CAZ063-090000- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers until late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, heavy snow showers in the morning. Rain showers until late afternoon. Snow showers likely early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 40 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 26 to 41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations...32 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 40. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 38 to 53. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 32 to 47. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 41 to 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 34 29 37 \/ 100 60 10 $$ = CAZ066-090000- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 37 to 47. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 39 to 51. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 38. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 40. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 47 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 47. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 42 41 45 \/ 100 90 50 $$ = CAZ067-090000- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 50. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 52. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 36. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 44. Highs 50 to 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 51 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 41 34 43 \/ 100 90 50 JACKSON 46 40 48 \/ 100 90 50 $$ = CAZ068-090000- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Heavy snow showers in the morning, then heavy rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 37 higher elevations... 31 to 40 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Lows 19 to 34. Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 27 to 42. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 13 to 28. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 46. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 34 to 49. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 34 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 41 23 43 \/ 100 90 40 CHESTER 37 20 39 \/ 100 90 40 $$ = CAZ069-090000- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Heavy rain and snow showers until late afternoon, then heavy snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 23 to 38 higher elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 15 to 21 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...except south 10 to 40 mph over ridges. .TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then heavy snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...27 to 36 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches lower elevations...except 8 to 14 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 10 to 30 mph over ridges. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of heavy snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 36 higher elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 8 to 23 higher elevations...18 to 32 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 35 to 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 36 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 32 30 32 \/ 100 90 60 $$ = _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather