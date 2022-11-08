CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

830 FPUS56 KSTO 081948

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-090000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Rain showers at lower

elevations...and heavy rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...5 to

10 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher

elevations, rain and snow showers likely. Lows 23 to 37 higher

elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance

of rain showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of

rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs 31 to 46 higher

elevations...42 to 50 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...26 to

36 lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to

39. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 44 37 48 / 100 80 20

CAZ014-090000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, patchy fog early in the morning,

Patchy fog early in the morning. At higher elevations, patchy fog

early in the morning, A chance of snow showers early in the

morning, then snow showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 42. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches lower elevations...except 1 to

5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 19 to 31. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 33 to 42. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 8 to 23. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

36 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 24.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to

28. Highs 38 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 16 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 39 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 41 21 41 / 100 90 30

CAZ015-090000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 42.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 54. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 38.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 46 35 52 / 100 80 20

RED BLUFF 48 41 54 / 100 70 20

CAZ016-090000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 54. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 38.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 33 to 41. Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 50 43 54 / 100 80 30

OROVILLE 51 43 54 / 100 90 40

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 52 42 55 / 100 80 30

CAZ017-090000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 56. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 45. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 51 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 40. Light

winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 54 45 55 / 100 60 30

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 54 44 56 / 100 60 30

CAZ018-090000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 53 to

59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 40 60 / 100 40 10

CAZ019-090000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 48 to 57. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 46. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 41.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 55 44 56 / 100 60 20

MODESTO 55 44 56 / 100 60 20

CAZ063-090000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, heavy snow showers in the morning. Rain showers until

late afternoon. Snow showers likely early in the afternoon, then

a chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs

26 to 40 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 8 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 26 to 41. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher

elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 36 higher

elevations...32 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher

elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 32 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 34 29 37 / 100 60 10

CAZ066-090000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 37 to 47. Prevailing southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 39 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 38. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46.

Highs 47 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 42 41 45 / 100 90 50

CAZ067-090000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 50.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 52. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 36. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to

44. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 41 34 43 / 100 90 50

JACKSON 46 40 48 / 100 90 50

CAZ068-090000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow showers in the morning, then heavy rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 37 higher elevations...

31 to 40 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows 19 to 34. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 8 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 27 to 42. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 13 to 28. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.

Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 41 23 43 / 100 90 40

CHESTER 37 20 39 / 100 90 40

CAZ069-090000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1147 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy rain and snow showers until late afternoon, then

heavy snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 23 to

38 higher elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 15 to

21 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...except

south 10 to 40 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then heavy snow showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 14 to

29 higher elevations...27 to 36 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 7 inches lower elevations...except 8 to

14 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except

southwest 10 to 30 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of heavy snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 21 to 36 higher elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 8 to 23 higher

elevations...18 to 32 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 29 to 44 higher

elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to

36. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 32 30 32 / 100 90 60

