CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

330 FPUS56 KSTO 051944

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-052300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers until late afternoon, then a chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers likely

in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers

and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...46 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...30 to 40 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 6 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45 higher

elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 53 41 54 / 100 10 70

$$

=

CAZ014-052300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers

until late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows 24 to 36. Light winds.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog in the morning, A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon, A slight chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 48. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Colder. Lows

14 to 28. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...

except 2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 31 to

41. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Patchy fog. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 14 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Patchy fog. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Patchy

fog. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 12 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 30 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 7 to

22.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 44. Lows

9 to 24.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 48 26 47 / 90 30 40

$$

=

CAZ015-052300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early in the morning. Rain

showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of

rain showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs around 54. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 37 to 47. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows 29 to 39. Highs 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Areas of frost. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 54 36 56 / 100 20 60

RED BLUFF 55 45 58 / 80 20 40

$$

=

CAZ016-052300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to

51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 65.

South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 37 to 45.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 39.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Areas of frost. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 51 61 / 80 50 30

OROVILLE 57 49 60 / 70 50 20

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 49 62 / 60 40 20

$$

=

CAZ017-052300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain showers late

in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows

46 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 65. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 48. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Areas of frost. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 61 50 63 / 50 40 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 50 62 / 50 30 10

$$

=

CAZ018-052300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain showers late

in the afternoon. Highs around 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Lows around 47. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 41. Highs 53 to 59.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 66 48 65 / 40 20 10

$$

=

CAZ019-052300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the afternoon. Highs 58 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 55.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 63. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 42.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 53 61 / 30 40 20

MODESTO 63 55 60 / 20 40 30

$$

=

CAZ063-052300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 54 higher elevations...

49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 42 higher

elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers and

heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Snow level 5000 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Colder. Lows

24 to 38 higher elevations...35 to 41 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 28 to

43 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

27 to 42. Highs 36 to 51.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 36 44 / 100 20 30

$$

=

CAZ066-052300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early in the morning. Rain

showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of

rain showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows

37 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 31 to 46.

Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 50. Little or no snow accumulation. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 31 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Patchy fog. Lows 29 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Colder. Lows

25 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

26 to 41.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 51 48 51 / 90 60 20

$$

=

CAZ067-052300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the morning. A chance of rain showers early in the afternoon,

then rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 52.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 32 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 42 51 / 90 70 20

JACKSON 55 49 53 / 60 70 30

$$

=

CAZ068-052300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers early in

the morning, then rain showers in the late morning and afternoon.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers early in

the morning, then rain showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs 34 to 46 higher elevations...39 to 51 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers, Patchy fog, A chance of rain showers. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers, A chance of snow

showers in the evening. A chance of rain showers through the

night. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight, Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 49. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows

19 to 34. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches lower elevations...

except 7 to 13 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 26 to 41. Snow accumulation 3 to

5 inches. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

Highs 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 17 to 32. Highs 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

17 to 32. Highs 29 to 44.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 50 31 51 / 80 70 10

CHESTER 48 28 47 / 90 50 20

$$

=

CAZ069-052300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers late in the morning. A chance of rain showers early

in the afternoon, then rain showers late in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a chance of snow showers late in the morning.

A chance of rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon,

then rain showers and a chance of heavy snow showers late in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...43 to 56 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 7500 feet

in the morning. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers likely, Patchy fog.

At higher elevations, rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers and heavy snow showers likely after midnight. Lows 27 to

41 higher elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level above 8000 feet after

midnight. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph...except southwest up to 25 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower elevations...

and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher elevations. Highs

32 to 47 higher elevations...43 to 52 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 10 to 35 mph over

ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain showers and heavy snow showers after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...28 to 40 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 8 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 23 to

38 higher elevations...34 to 46 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 8 to

14 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 25 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 16 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

16 to 31. Highs 29 to 44.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 43 38 41 / 90 80 20

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather