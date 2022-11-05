CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ 330 FPUS56 KSTO 051944 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. CAZ013-052300- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Rain showers until late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers likely in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...30 to 40 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 34 to 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 35. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 53 41 54 \/ 100 10 70 $$ = CAZ014-052300- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers until late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows 24 to 36. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog in the morning, A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon, A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Colder. Lows 14 to 28. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations... except 2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Patchy fog. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 14 to 28. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Patchy fog. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 42. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Patchy fog. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 12 to 24. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Patchy fog. Highs 30 to 41. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 7 to 22. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 44. Lows 9 to 24. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 48 26 47 \/ 90 30 40 $$ = CAZ015-052300- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain showers early in the morning. Rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs around 54. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 42. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 49 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Areas of frost. Highs around 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 54 36 56 \/ 100 20 60 RED BLUFF 55 45 58 \/ 80 20 40 $$ = CAZ016-052300- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 65. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 37 to 45. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 44. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 53 to 59. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 39. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Areas of frost. Highs 54 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 57 51 61 \/ 80 50 30 OROVILLE 57 49 60 \/ 70 50 20 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 59 49 62 \/ 60 40 20 $$ = CAZ017-052300- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 48. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 44. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Areas of frost. Highs around 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 61 50 63 \/ 50 40 10 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 50 62 \/ 50 30 10 $$ = CAZ018-052300- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows around 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 46. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 58. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41. Highs 53 to 59. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 66 48 65 \/ 40 20 10 $$ = CAZ019-052300- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 63. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 48. .TUESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 47 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 41. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 51 to 57. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 42. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 54 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 63 53 61 \/ 30 40 20 MODESTO 63 55 60 \/ 20 40 30 $$ = CAZ063-052300- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 54 higher elevations... 49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 42 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...35 to 41 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 25 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 34 to 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 36 to 51. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 47 36 44 \/ 100 20 30 $$ = CAZ066-052300- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain showers early in the morning. Rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 51. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 50. Little or no snow accumulation. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 31 to 43. .TUESDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows 29 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 39 to 51. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 26 to 41. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 51 48 51 \/ 90 60 20 $$ = CAZ067-052300- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in the morning. A chance of rain showers early in the afternoon, then rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 52. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 32 to 44. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 38 to 48. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 41 to 53. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 50 42 51 \/ 90 70 20 JACKSON 55 49 53 \/ 60 70 30 $$ = CAZ068-052300- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers early in the morning, then rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers early in the morning, then rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 34 to 46 higher elevations...39 to 51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers, Patchy fog, A chance of rain showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers, A chance of snow showers in the evening. A chance of rain showers through the night. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight, Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 19 to 34. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches lower elevations... except 7 to 13 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 26 to 41. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34. .TUESDAY...Heavy snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 26 to 41. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to 32. Highs 27 to 42. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32. Highs 29 to 44. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 50 31 51 \/ 80 70 10 CHESTER 48 28 47 \/ 90 50 20 $$ = CAZ069-052300- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers late in the morning. A chance of rain showers early in the afternoon, then rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers late in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain showers and a chance of heavy snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...43 to 56 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 7500 feet in the morning. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers likely, Patchy fog. At higher elevations, rain showers in the evening, then rain showers and heavy snow showers likely after midnight. Lows 27 to 41 higher elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest up to 25 mph over ridges. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower elevations... and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher elevations. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...43 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 10 to 35 mph over ridges. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain showers and heavy snow showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...28 to 40 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph over ridges. .MONDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 23 to 38 higher elevations...34 to 46 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 8 to 14 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Heavy rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34. .TUESDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 24 to 39. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 16 to 31. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 26 to 41. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31. Highs 29 to 44. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 43 38 41 \/ 90 80 20 $$ = _____