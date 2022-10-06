CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

_____

372 FPUS56 KSTO 061050

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-062300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...85 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...56 to

68 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...87 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...86 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 91 64 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-062300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85 higher elevations...82 to

88 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs

73 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50. Highs

65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 28 to

43. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 85 41 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-062300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs

87 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 92 56 96 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 93 60 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-062300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Highs

85 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 91 61 93 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 90 59 90 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 90 56 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-062300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Highs

84 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

60. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 92 60 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 91 58 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-062300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 84 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 85 to 91. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows around 56. Highs

80 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

56. Highs 76 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 92 56 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-062300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

82 to 91.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 83. Lows

51 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 91 60 91 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 91 61 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-062300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...84 to

90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 54 to

66 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...87 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68 higher elevations...62 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...86 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 68. Highs

72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 64. Highs

67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 74 59 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-062300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Highs

78 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64. Highs

72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 58. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 83 67 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-062300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 84 58 86 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 87 64 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-062300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...72 to

87 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...74 to

89 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...73 to

88 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 86 43 89 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 83 45 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-062300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...77 to 87 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...53 to

67 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...78 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...53 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...78 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs

61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 76 61 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

