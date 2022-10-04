CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 3, 2022

651 FPUS56 KSTO 040931

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

231 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-042315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

231 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...

86 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...85 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 89 64 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-042315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

231 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 84 41 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-042315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

231 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 90 55 93 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 91 60 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-042315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

231 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 88 61 90 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 86 60 88 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 86 56 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-042315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

231 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

85 to 95.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 87 60 90 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 87 57 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-042315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

231 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 79 to 85. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 83 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 84 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows around 57.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 86 56 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-042315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

231 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

84 to 93.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 86 59 89 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 86 59 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-042315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

231 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...83 to 89 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 69. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...85 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66 higher elevations...62 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

85 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 74 59 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-042315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

231 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 69. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 80 66 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-042315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

231 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 67. Highs

78 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 80 57 83 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 83 62 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-042315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

231 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...71 to 86 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...73 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...72 to

87 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 86 43 87 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 83 44 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-042315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

231 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...75 to 85 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...53 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...53 to

67 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 68 to

83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 74 60 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

