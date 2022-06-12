CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 11, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

210 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-122300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

210 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Cooler. Rain showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...69 to 77 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...45 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...72 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...47 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...

79 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

45 to 60. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 75 53 79 / 90 10 0

CAZ014-122300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

210 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Cooler. A chance of rain showers early in the morning,

then rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much colder. Lows 31 to 42. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 70. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 42. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 54. Highs 72 to

87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

50. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 65 36 68 / 100 20 0

CAZ015-122300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

210 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Not as warm. A chance of rain showers early in the

morning, then rain showers likely late in the morning. A chance

of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

60. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 78 52 82 / 90 0 0

RED BLUFF 82 57 84 / 70 10 0

CAZ016-122300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

210 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. A slight chance of

rain showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 87. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 83. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 91 to

101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 82 58 84 / 60 20 0

OROVILLE 83 57 83 / 60 20 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 85 57 85 / 40 10 0

CAZ017-122300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

210 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 89 to

99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

50 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 83 60 85 / 30 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 82 57 87 / 30 0 0

CAZ018-122300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

210 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 81. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 59. Highs

86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows

around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 80 54 87 / 20 0 0

CAZ019-122300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

210 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs 88 to

98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

50 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 84 58 85 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 88 60 84 / 10 0 0

CAZ063-122300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

210 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain

showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a

chance of rain showers early in the morning, then rain showers

likely late in the morning. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a slight

chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 53 to

68 higher elevations...69 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...

49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...75 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...52 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

82 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs 72 to

87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 61 43 66 / 60 0 0

CAZ066-122300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

210 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 64 to 78. Prevailing south winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 43 to 57.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 66. Highs 80 to

95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

60. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 71 54 74 / 70 40 0

CAZ067-122300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

210 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance

of rain showers late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...70 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler. Lows 48 to 56. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Prevailing northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 89. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs 81 to

96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 69 50 72 / 70 40 0

JACKSON 76 53 77 / 40 20 0

CAZ068-122300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

210 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...54 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...58 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

65 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 69 to

84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 67 39 72 / 80 60 0

CHESTER 66 37 69 / 90 40 0

CAZ069-122300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

210 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

67 higher elevations...62 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 25 to

35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph...except 60 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph, Gusts

up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

60 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Over ridges...

prevailing southwest winds 30 to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...63 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...45 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

71 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs 70 to

85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 60 46 62 / 80 50 0

