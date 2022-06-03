CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 2, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

140 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-032300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

140 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...75 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows

42 to 56 higher elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

69 higher elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 55 higher elevations...

52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93.

Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 81 58 72 / 10 60 60

CAZ014-032300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

140 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

42 to 52. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 53.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 58 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 89.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 73 46 67 / 10 30 40

CAZ015-032300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

140 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 81 to 88. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

57 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

73 to 81. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 59. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 99.

Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 85 59 76 / 10 50 50

RED BLUFF 87 62 80 / 10 30 30

CAZ016-032300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

140 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 77 to 83. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows

56 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

Highs 94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 88 62 81 / 0 20 20

OROVILLE 87 61 80 / 0 20 20

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 87 59 81 / 0 10 10

CAZ017-032300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

140 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99.

Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 84 58 81 / 0 10 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 83 57 81 / 0 10 10

CAZ018-032300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

140 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 57. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 79.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 83 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 59. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 80 55 79 / 0 10 10

CAZ019-032300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

140 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 87. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 83 58 81 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 85 59 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ063-032300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

140 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...77 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 42 to

57 higher elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 66 higher elevations...68 to 76 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 53 to

68 higher elevations...70 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 67 48 60 / 10 20 40

CAZ066-032300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

140 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 84. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 77. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 51 to 61. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 73 higher elevations...68 to 76 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 95.

Lows 57 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 77 58 70 / 10 20 30

CAZ067-032300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

140 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 83. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 79. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 52 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 64 to 76 higher elevations...69 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 82 to 94.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 76 53 69 / 0 10 10

JACKSON 78 55 75 / 0 0 10

CAZ068-032300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

140 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...62 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...55 to 70 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 62 higher elevations...53 to 68 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86.

Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 74 46 69 / 10 10 20

CHESTER 73 45 66 / 10 20 40

CAZ069-032300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

140 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to 78 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher

elevations...48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...61 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...47 to 59 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 38 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 65 50 59 / 10 10 20

