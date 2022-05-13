CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 12, 2022

337 FPUS56 KSTO 130834

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

134 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-132300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

134 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher

elevations...67 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 52 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...79 to 87 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...

53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...81 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 75 54 85 / 0 10 0

CAZ014-132300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

134 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 45. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 66 to 79. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 78. Lows

36 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 66 40 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-132300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

134 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 82. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 91. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows

51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 77 51 88 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 81 56 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-132300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

134 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

51 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 82 57 91 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 82 55 91 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 83 54 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-132300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

134 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 57. Highs

80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 92.

Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

78 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 84 57 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 84 55 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-132300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

134 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.

Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88.

Lows 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 53 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-132300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

134 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 56. Highs

78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 91.

Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

77 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 84 57 92 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 84 58 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-132300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

134 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...70 to 78 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54 higher elevations...51 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher

elevations...80 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...

57 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...81 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 42 to 57. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 62 47 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-132300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

134 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 78. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 64. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 89. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 86. Lows

48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 48 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 65 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 72 57 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-132300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

134 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 56. Highs

71 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

68 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 70 50 80 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 75 54 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-132300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

134 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

56 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...37 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher

elevations...65 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...

42 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...67 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 71 39 82 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 67 37 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-132300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

134 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...62 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...44 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

72 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...49 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...71 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

53. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 62 48 71 / 0 0 0

