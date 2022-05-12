CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1255 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1255 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 33 to 47 higher

elevations...42 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher

elevations...67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 39 to 53 higher

elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...78 to 86 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57 higher elevations...

52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

54. Highs 65 to 80.

SHASTA DAM 48 74 55 83 / 30 10 10 10

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1255 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 40. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 78. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 34 to 49.

BURNEY 35 66 40 75 / 10 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1255 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 48. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 73 to 81. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 83 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. North winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 88.

Lows 50 to 60.

REDDING 46 77 51 87 / 20 10 10 0

RED BLUFF 48 80 56 90 / 10 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1255 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows

54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 55. Highs 83 to 89.

CHICO 48 81 56 90 / 10 0 0 0

OROVILLE 48 81 55 90 / 10 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 45 82 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1255 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 86. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

48 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows 48 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89.

Lows 50 to 56.

SACRAMENTO 48 84 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 47 83 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1255 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 52. Highs

77 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 46 84 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1255 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 78 to 88.

STOCKTON 48 83 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 49 84 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1255 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...69 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 54 higher elevations...

51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...78 to 86 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58 higher elevations...

56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 43 to 58.

ALDER SPRINGS 40 61 47 71 / 10 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1255 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 74 to 86. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 63. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 84. Lows

48 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

59. Highs 70 to 84.

PARADISE 49 71 56 80 / 10 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1255 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 47 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82.

Lows 48 to 55.

GRASS VALLEY 41 70 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 45 75 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1255 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...55 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher

elevations...65 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...

41 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 37 to 52.

QUINCY 30 72 39 80 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 31 66 38 75 / 10 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1255 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...35 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...62 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...

43 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

72 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...47 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

38 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 37 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 36 to 51.

BLUE CANYON 38 61 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

