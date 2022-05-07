CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. A

slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 47 to

62 higher elevations...60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...33 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...At lower elevations, rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 22 to

36 higher elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. Snow level

2500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers. Not as cool. Highs

46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 66 41 57 / 30 10 90

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and

snow showers early in the morning. A chance of rain showers early

in the afternoon, then a slight chance of rain showers late in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 59. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers,

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 36 to 49. Little or no snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 19 to 29. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48 higher

elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. Little or no snow

accumulation. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30. Highs

44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 57 27 47 / 20 10 90

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning. Highs 65 to 73. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 65.

Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 64.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 69 38 61 / 20 10 90

RED BLUFF 71 43 63 / 10 0 70

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy.

Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75.

Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. Highs

71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 74 44 64 / 10 0 60

OROVILLE 73 45 64 / 10 10 60

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 74 44 65 / 0 0 40

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 59 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 41. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

48. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 76 48 66 / 0 0 30

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 75 46 65 / 0 0 30

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs

60 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

49. Highs 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 75 45 65 / 0 0 30

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 49. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 74 47 66 / 0 0 20

MODESTO 74 48 66 / 0 0 20

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...59 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 39 higher

elevations...around 40 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers, rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 33 to

48 higher elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Breezy. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations...around

38 lower elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing west winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely with possible snow showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...51 to

58 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers, thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 51 30 40 / 10 0 70

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs 56 to 70. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 60. Little or no snow accumulation.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 60. No snow accumulation. Snow level 2500 feet.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 32 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 49 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 51. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 62 41 52 / 10 10 70

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

71. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to

62. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 62. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 49 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 68.

Lows 32 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 62 38 51 / 10 10 60

JACKSON 67 41 57 / 0 0 50

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers

early in the morning. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

snow showers early in the morning. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...45 to 60 lower elevations. Snow level 6000 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...36 to 47 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

17 to 32. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 44 higher

elevations...36 to 48 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 18 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 58.

Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 60 29 47 / 10 10 80

CHESTER 56 25 43 / 10 10 80

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

57 higher elevations...53 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Over

ridges, prevailing southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 36 higher

elevations...32 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest

15 to 25 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with heavy snow showers likely

with possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...41 to 53 lower elevations.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to

5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest

winds 15 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

14 to 29 higher elevations...27 to 35 lower elevations. Snow

level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds

20 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42 higher

elevations...40 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

17 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 19 to 34. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

25 to 40. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 51 34 39 / 10 10 70

