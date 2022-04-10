CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 9, 2022 _____ 883 FPUS56 KSTO 100924 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 224 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. CAZ013-102315- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 224 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 28 to 42 higher elevations...37 to 45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow showers at higher elevations. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations... 49 to 57 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...28 to 37 lower elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations... 50 to 58 lower elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 23 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 40 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 40 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 40 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 68 44 55 \/ 10 60 90 $$ = CAZ014-102315- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 224 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to 59. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 27 to 36. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 34 to 47. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 26. Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 45 higher elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 28. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 35. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 39 to 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 39 to 52. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 20 to 31. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 41 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 58 31 44 \/ 10 40 90 $$ = CAZ015-102315- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 224 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs 67 to 73. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 54 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then clear with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 56 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 54 to 62. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 54 to 64. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 43. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 68. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 71 44 58 \/ 10 50 90 RED BLUFF 72 48 61 \/ 10 40 90 $$ = CAZ016-102315- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 224 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs around 72. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 46. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 58 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows around 35. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 64. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 45. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 57 to 65. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 57 to 66. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 43. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 74 48 61 \/ 0 20 90 OROVILLE 73 46 61 \/ 0 20 90 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 73 45 63 \/ 0 10 90 $$ = CAZ017-102315- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 224 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 69 to 77. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 56 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 39. West winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 46. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 57 to 64. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 43. Highs 57 to 67. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 41. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 74 48 64 \/ 0 10 90 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 73 46 61 \/ 0 10 90 $$ = CAZ018-102315- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 224 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 48. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 66. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 47. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 59 to 65. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 44. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 43. Highs 63 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 76 46 64 \/ 0 10 90 $$ = CAZ019-102315- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 224 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 67 to 76. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 41. West winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 57 to 67. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 47. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 68. Lows 39 to 47. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 74 48 61 \/ 0 10 90 MODESTO 75 46 61 \/ 0 10 90 $$ = CAZ063-102315- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 224 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations... 62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations... around 43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Prevailing west winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing west winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations... 33 to 39 lower elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing west winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 40 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 41 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 28 to 43. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 56 34 41 \/ 0 30 80 $$ = CAZ066-102315- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 224 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to 71. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 57. Little or no snow accumulation. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 26 to 38. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 58. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 46 to 58. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 48. Highs 44 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 46. Highs 45 to 60. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 64. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 66 44 51 \/ 0 30 90 $$ = CAZ067-102315- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 224 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 42 to 56. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 58. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 48 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 46. Highs 46 to 61. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 42. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 64. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 64 36 48 \/ 0 20 90 JACKSON 66 41 51 \/ 0 10 90 $$ = CAZ068-102315- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 224 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...49 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 23 to 38. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...33 to 46 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 12 to 27. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...34 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to 32. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to 47. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 23 to 38. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 22 to 37. Highs 33 to 48. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 63 30 44 \/ 10 30 90 CHESTER 58 28 41 \/ 10 40 90 $$ = CAZ069-102315- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 224 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...56 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 22 to 34 higher elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges. .MONDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers in the morning, then heavy snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 8 to 14 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 45 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 70 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows 7 to 22 higher elevations...18 to 30 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Prevailing west winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing west winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...38 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 34 to 49. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 21 to 36. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 56 31 36 \/ 10 30 90 $$