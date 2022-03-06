CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 5, 2022

_____

277 FPUS56 KSTO 061130

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-070215-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...

58 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...34 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...

38 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...66 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

29 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 64 40 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-070215-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 49 higher elevations...

48 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 27. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 56 higher elevations...

54 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...56 to

62 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 25.

Highs 43 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 51 to

64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 20 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-070215-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. North winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 69 to

75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 66 37 71 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 67 40 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-070215-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 68 to

73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 66 37 70 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 64 37 69 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 37 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-070215-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 70. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 67 to

73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 64 37 69 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 36 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-070215-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 64.

Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 68.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. Highs around

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 67 37 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-070215-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool. Highs

55 to 64. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 59 to 68.

Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

67 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 33 66 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 63 33 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-070215-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...

58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 41 higher elevations...37 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...63 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher

elevations...66 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 46. Highs 55 to

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 52 35 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-070215-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 64. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Highs

57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 41 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-070215-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 61. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 42. Highs

56 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 33 61 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 55 35 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-070215-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...

39 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

43 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher

elevations...48 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 47 to

62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 48 18 53 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 47 19 50 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-070215-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...

44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 28 higher elevations...26 to

36 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...

48 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...30 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 45 to

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 45 30 48 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather