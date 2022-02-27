CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022 _____ 820 FPUS56 KSTO 270950 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 150 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. CAZ013-280030- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 150 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 52. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows 34 to 49. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light freezing rain. Highs 44 to 59. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 64 45 70 \/ 20 10 10 $$ = CAZ014-280030- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 150 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 38. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 66. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 53 to 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 29 to 38. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 19 to 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 57 29 62 \/ 0 10 0 $$ = CAZ015-280030- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 150 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 51. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 64 to 72. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 58 to 64. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 34 to 42. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 68. Lows 34 to 42. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 67 38 74 \/ 10 10 10 RED BLUFF 69 42 74 \/ 10 10 0 $$ = CAZ016-280030- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 150 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. East winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 73. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 68 to 74. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 60 to 65. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to 44. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 60 to 66. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 69 42 74 \/ 0 0 0 OROVILLE 69 42 73 \/ 0 0 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 69 40 73 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ017-280030- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 150 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 73. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 67 to 73. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 47. Highs 59 to 65. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to 44. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 65. Lows 35 to 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 69 41 75 \/ 0 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 69 40 72 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ018-280030- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 150 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. North winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 47. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 67 to 73. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 47. Highs 60 to 66. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 41. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 63. Lows 36 to 41. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 71 39 75 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-280030- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 150 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 51. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 65. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 38 to 44. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 65. Lows 35 to 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 69 40 73 \/ 0 0 0 MODESTO 69 40 75 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-280030- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 150 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 49. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...65 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 53. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations... 65 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to 53. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows 34 to 49. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 44. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 28 to 43. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 56 43 62 \/ 10 10 0 $$ = CAZ066-280030- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 150 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 57. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to 53. Highs 51 to 61. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 33 to 47. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 61. Lows 32 to 47. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 62. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 64 49 67 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ067-280030- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 150 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs 60 to 68. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to 72. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 52 to 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 34 to 42. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 50 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 62 40 67 \/ 0 0 0 JACKSON 64 43 68 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-280030- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 150 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...47 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...52 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations... 54 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 48 to 63. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing rain. Colder. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 37 to 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows 21 to 36. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 20 to 35. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 59 27 64 \/ 0 0 0 CHESTER 55 27 59 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ069-280030- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 150 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...34 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...59 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations... 39 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations... 61 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 64. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing rain. Colder. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 36 to 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows 21 to 36. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 20 to 35. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 54 42 59 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather