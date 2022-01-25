CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022 _____ 811 FPUS56 KSTO 251000 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 200 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. CAZ013-260100- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 200 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...61 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 28 to 43. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 61. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 29 to 42. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 65 39 65 / 0 0 0 CAZ014-260100- Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 200 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 33. Highs 46 to 56. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 24 to 33. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 39 to 49. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION BURNEY 51 22 52 / 0 0 0 CAZ015-260100- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 200 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 68. Lows 36 to 42. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 39. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 58. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION REDDING 68 33 67 / 0 0 0 RED BLUFF 67 35 65 / 0 0 0 CAZ016-260100- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City 200 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66. Lows 36 to 42. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 59. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION CHICO 66 37 64 / 0 0 0 OROVILLE 67 38 63 / 0 0 0 MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 66 35 63 / 0 0 0 CAZ017-260100- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 200 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. North winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 61. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Highs around 61. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 61. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 66 36 63 / 0 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 35 62 / 0 0 0 CAZ018-260100- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun 200 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 64. North winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 62. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs around 61. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 66 36 62 / 0 0 0 CAZ019-260100- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 200 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. Highs 57 to 63. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 61. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 60 36 62 / 0 0 0 MODESTO 60 36 64 / 0 0 0 CAZ063-260100- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 200 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...61 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 61 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 34 to 46. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 43. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 57 38 54 / 0 0 0 CAZ066-260100- Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 200 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows 36 to 45. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 45. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 57. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION PARADISE 61 42 61 / 0 0 0 CAZ067-260100- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 200 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph with gusts to Lows 35 to 41. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 57 to 65. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 56 to 62. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 63 36 61 \/ 0 0 0 JACKSON 58 40 60 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-260100- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 200 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...42 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...45 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 43 to 58. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 49 19 51 \/ 0 0 0 CHESTER 43 16 48 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ069-260100- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 200 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...50 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations...29 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...31 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 45 to 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 43 to 58. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 50 35 53 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather