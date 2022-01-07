CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ 941 FPUS56 KSTO 071030 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. CAZ013-080130- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TODAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain in the morning, then snow showers likely early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 46 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 38. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 48 higher elevations... 46 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 35 higher elevations... 31 to 37 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 50 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 29 to 44. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 49 37 52 \/ 100 20 0 $$ = CAZ014-080130- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TODAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow early in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 43. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 18 to 30. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 36 to 42. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 45. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 28. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to 46. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 28. Highs 41 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to 47. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 24 to 32. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 38 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 41 24 41 \/ 100 20 0 $$ = CAZ015-080130- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Colder. Lows 35 to 41. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 35. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 54. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 39. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 56. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. Highs around 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 56. Lows around 41. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 52 36 55 \/ 100 20 0 RED BLUFF 53 39 56 \/ 80 20 0 $$ = CAZ016-080130- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 41. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 36. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 54. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 56. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38. Highs around 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs around 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 42. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 52 42 55 \/ 80 40 0 OROVILLE 52 42 55 \/ 90 30 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 53 42 55 \/ 80 20 0 $$ = CAZ017-080130- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. A chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 41. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 54. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 37. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 39. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs around 54. Lows around 41. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 53 43 55 \/ 60 10 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 54 42 55 \/ 60 10 0 $$ = CAZ018-080130- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Highs around 55. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 42. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 39. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows around 41. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 55. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 39. Highs around 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 39. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs around 54. Lows around 41. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 57 40 57 \/ 60 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-080130- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 39. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 41. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs around 54. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 42. Highs around 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows around 43. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 53 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 54 42 53 \/ 30 10 0 MODESTO 55 43 52 \/ 20 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-080130- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TODAY...At lower elevations, rain likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A slight chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations... 48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 39. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 30 to 43. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 43. Highs 46 to 61. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to 44. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 42 30 43 \/ 90 10 0 $$ = CAZ066-080130- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43. Highs 51 to 59. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 46 40 51 \/ 100 40 0 $$ = CAZ067-080130- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the morning. Rain late in the morning, then rain showers likely early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Colder. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 58. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs 52 to 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 59. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 45. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 45 34 51 \/ 90 30 0 JACKSON 49 37 51 \/ 70 30 0 $$ = CAZ068-080130- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. At lower elevations, patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 34. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 51. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37. Highs 38 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 25 to 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 42 26 44 \/ 90 30 0 CHESTER 39 19 41 \/ 100 30 0 $$ = CAZ069-080130- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain early in the morning. Rain late in the morning, then rain showers early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow early in the morning. Snow and a chance of rain late in the morning, then rain and snow showers early in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...26 to 36 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...28 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to 53. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 40 to 55. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 41. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 37 29 45 \/ 90 40 0 $$ = _____