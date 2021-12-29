CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

206 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-300015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

206 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Rain and snow early in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A

slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. Highs 26 to

38 higher elevations...36 to 42 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 1000 feet. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Colder. Lows 13 to

27 higher elevations...22 to 30 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 28 to 42 higher

elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening.

A slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 16 to 30. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 28 to

42 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 15 to 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

15 to 30. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Lows

22 to 35.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

Highs 33 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Breezy.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 42. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 41 28 45 / 90 0 0

CAZ014-300015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

206 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog early in the morning.

Areas of fog late in the morning. At lower elevations, a chance

of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow early in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of snow until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of snow late in the afternoon.

Highs 27 to 35. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 9 to 17. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 37. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 20. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 28 to 36. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 6 to 16.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 19. Highs

31 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to

24.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 42. Lows 17 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 34 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 34 13 36 / 60 0 0

CAZ015-300015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

206 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow early in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A slight chance of

rain early in the afternoon. Highs around 41. Snow accumulation

less than 1 inch higher elevations. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 45. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 32. South winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs around 47. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 32.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows around 29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 34.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Lows around 42. Highs

around 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 43 28 46 / 90 0 0

RED BLUFF 43 30 46 / 90 0 0

CAZ016-300015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

206 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

around 42. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows around 32. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 46. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 35.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs around 47. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 32.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 43 31 46 / 90 10 0

OROVILLE 44 32 46 / 90 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 44 32 47 / 90 20 0

CAZ017-300015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

206 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 46. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

around 34. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 48. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around 34. South

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs around 47. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 44 35 48 / 90 30 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 45 35 48 / 90 30 0

CAZ018-300015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

206 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the

late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs around 45. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

around 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows around 36. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs around 49. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 33.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 32.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 46 35 52 / 90 40 0

CAZ019-300015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

206 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows 35 to

41. North winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 51. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 43 to 49. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

around 33. Highs around 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Areas of

frost. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

42.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 46 38 49 / 100 40 0

MODESTO 46 40 49 / 100 60 0

CAZ063-300015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

206 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely early in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning.

Highs 25 to 37 higher elevations...35 to 41 lower elevations.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 1000 feet. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 30 to

42 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 19 to 33. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

28 to 43 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Lows

26 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Breezy. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 32 24 38 / 60 0 0

CAZ066-300015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

206 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

early in the afternoon. A chance of snow in the afternoon. A

slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 42. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

frost in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 23 to

35. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 38 to 46.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 24 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 38 to 46. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 40 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 38 32 43 / 90 10 0

CAZ067-300015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

206 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 44. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph. Snow level 2000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 26 to 36. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

42 to 48. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 46. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 31.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Areas of

frost. Highs 43 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 37 28 44 / 100 30 0

JACKSON 41 33 46 / 100 50 0

CAZ068-300015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

206 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 24 to 39. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 12 to 27. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs 27 to 42. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 29. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 26 to

41. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 27.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 28. Highs

30 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to

34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and heavy rain.

Highs 29 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and heavy rain. Windy. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 35 16 38 / 80 20 0

CHESTER 33 12 36 / 70 10 0

CAZ069-300015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

206 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Highs 21 to 36 higher elevations...31 to 39 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 10 to 25 higher

elevations...22 to 32 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 25 to 40 higher

elevations...36 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 26 higher

elevations...23 to 33 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...except southwest 25 to

40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over ridges.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 23 to

38 higher elevations...35 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing west winds 10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 28.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 16 to 31. Highs 33 to

48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to

45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Snow and heavy rain likely. Windy. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 31 25 36 / 100 60 0

