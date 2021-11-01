CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021

277 FPUS56 KSTO 010930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-012345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 51 higher elevations...

47 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 61 higher elevations...58 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

51 to 65 higher elevations...61 to 67 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with heavy rain likely. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to

48. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 47 to 62. Lows 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 56 52 63 / 100 80 30

$$

=

CAZ014-012345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 44. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 50 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 35 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 46 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 46 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 52 37 57 / 90 70 20

$$

=

CAZ015-012345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 58. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 52. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 64. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 66. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

43 to 49. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 59 50 65 / 100 80 20

RED BLUFF 59 53 66 / 90 60 20

$$

=

CAZ016-012345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 53.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 63 to 69. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows around

53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Highs

around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

Highs around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 61 55 67 / 90 70 20

OROVILLE 62 55 67 / 90 70 20

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 63 54 68 / 80 70 10

$$

=

CAZ017-012345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 59 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 54.

Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

43 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 65 56 69 / 70 60 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 55 69 / 70 60 10

$$

=

CAZ018-012345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 61 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

55. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

66 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Lows

44 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 64 54 70 / 80 60 10

$$

=

CAZ019-012345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 69. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 73. Light winds becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

Highs 61 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 66 54 70 / 60 30 10

MODESTO 67 55 72 / 40 20 10

$$

=

CAZ063-012345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 54 higher elevations...around 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...58 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 53. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 48 to 62 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

Lows 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 46 42 50 / 100 50 10

$$

=

CAZ066-012345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 65. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 52 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

39 to 53. Highs 52 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 55 53 60 / 90 80 20

$$

=

CAZ067-012345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 59 to 69. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 51.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 47 61 / 70 70 20

JACKSON 61 52 66 / 50 40 10

$$

=

CAZ068-012345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 55. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

29 to 44. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 55 37 61 / 70 60 20

CHESTER 50 35 56 / 80 60 20

$$

=

CAZ069-012345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...49 to 61 lower elevations. Snow level above

8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 29 to

44 higher elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except

southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...55 to 65 lower elevations.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...

40 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher

elevations...58 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

34 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.

Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 47 43 53 / 60 60 20

$$

=

