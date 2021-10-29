CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021 _____ 754 FPUS56 KSTO 291041 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 341 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. CAZ013-292315- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 341 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 62 higher elevations...58 to 63 lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to 51. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 58. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 52. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 51. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 71 54 62 \/ 10 40 60 $$ = CAZ014-292315- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 341 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 68. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 60. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 40. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 58. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 30 to 41. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 42. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 57. Lows 30 to 42. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 55. Lows 30 to 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 67 35 58 \/ 0 20 50 $$ = CAZ015-292315- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 341 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 64. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 46 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 63. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to 53. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 57. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 54. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 47 to 53. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 73 50 64 \/ 0 40 60 RED BLUFF 73 54 65 \/ 0 20 40 $$ = CAZ016-292315- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 341 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 73. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 54. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs around 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 48 to 53. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 52. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 62. Lows 47 to 53. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 62. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 73 55 66 \/ 0 10 20 OROVILLE 73 54 67 \/ 0 10 10 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 74 55 68 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ017-292315- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 341 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 73. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 54. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 64. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 53. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 66. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 55. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 67. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 73 55 68 \/ 0 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 73 54 67 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ018-292315- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 341 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 54. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 48 to 54. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 62. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 54. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 54. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 65. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 76 54 70 \/ 0 0 10 $$ = CAZ019-292315- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 341 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 56. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 57. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 68. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 74 53 69 \/ 0 0 0 MODESTO 75 54 70 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-292315- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 341 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 68 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 53 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 36 to 48 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 57 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to 53. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 52. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 53. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 61 45 52 \/ 0 10 20 $$ = CAZ066-292315- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 341 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 66. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 45 to 55. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 43 to 55. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 54. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 68 55 60 \/ 0 10 20 $$ = CAZ067-292315- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 341 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 55 to 65. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 68 48 61 \/ 0 0 10 JACKSON 71 51 64 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-292315- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 341 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 62. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 55 higher elevations...47 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to 46. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 39 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 47. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 32 to 47. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 31 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 71 35 63 \/ 0 0 20 CHESTER 66 35 58 \/ 0 10 30 $$ = CAZ069-292315- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 341 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...64 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...43 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges. Over ridges, gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations... 56 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph... except south 15 to 30 mph over ridges. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph...except south 15 to 30 mph over ridges. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph...except southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 40 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 47. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 44 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 62 46 54 \/ 0 0 10 $$