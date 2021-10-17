CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

604 FPUS56 KSTO 172156

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

256 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-181115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

256 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. At higher elevations, rain showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to

43 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of

rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs 41 to 56 higher

elevations...52 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...55 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 44 higher

elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool.

Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Heavy rain showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 42 to

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 44 58 42 60 / 100 20 0 10

CAZ014-181115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

256 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher

elevations, rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 25 to 37. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning. Highs 41 to 52. Snow level

4500 feet in the morning. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 32. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 27 to 41.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 42 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 50 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 28 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 43 to

53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 29 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 28 51 19 57 / 90 30 0 0

CAZ015-181115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

256 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 46. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 59. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around

61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 40 60 35 63 / 100 20 0 10

RED BLUFF 46 61 42 64 / 90 10 0 0

CAZ016-181115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

256 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast

winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs around 61. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows around 48.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows around

55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 47 60 41 64 / 90 20 0 0

OROVILLE 46 61 40 65 / 90 20 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 44 62 38 66 / 90 10 0 0

CAZ017-181115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

256 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Lows 41 to 47. South winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 59 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 47 to 53.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 65 to 73. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 47 64 42 69 / 80 10 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 46 64 41 68 / 80 10 0 0

CAZ018-181115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

256 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows around 52.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 65 to 71. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 61 to 67. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 45 68 41 70 / 80 10 0 0

CAZ019-181115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

256 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 42 to

48. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

64. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 47 to 55. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 62 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 52 to 60. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 46 63 40 69 / 60 10 0 0

MODESTO 47 63 42 68 / 60 10 0 0

CAZ063-181115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

256 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations,

rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows 29 to

43 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...54 to 60 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 30 to 42 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 46 higher elevations...

43 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 35 46 35 48 / 90 10 0 10

CAZ066-181115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

256 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 53. Highs 49 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 45 51 44 57 / 100 30 0 0

CAZ067-181115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

256 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Colder.

Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

49 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 61 to 73. Lows 47 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 53 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 39 51 35 59 / 100 30 0 0

JACKSON 44 56 40 64 / 90 20 0 0

CAZ068-181115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

256 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers after

midnight. At higher elevations, heavy rain showers, heavy snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

snow showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 24 to 39. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 3 to 8 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet

after midnight. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...37 to 50 lower

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...45 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Lows 28 to 43. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 26 48 17 59 / 100 30 0 0

CHESTER 26 47 19 56 / 100 30 0 0

CAZ069-181115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

256 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers after

midnight. At higher elevations, heavy rain showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher

elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight, Gusts up to 50 mph. Gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to

65 mph after midnight. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds

40 to 60 mph decreasing to 30 to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...41 to 53 lower

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...

28 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher

elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 26 to

41 higher elevations...37 to 51 lower elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Over ridges...prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 33 40 32 51 / 100 40 0 0

