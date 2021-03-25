CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 24, 2021

897 FPUS56 KSTO 250851

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

151 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-252345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

151 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...56 to 63 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...35 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...67 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...40 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 62 42 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-252345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

151 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 38 to 50 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 31. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 60 higher elevations...

58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 44 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 51 27 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-252345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

151 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48. Highs

67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 65 42 73 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 66 44 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-252345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

151 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51. Highs

69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 65 42 72 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 65 43 72 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 66 42 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-252345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

151 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

68. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 75. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 50. Highs

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 66 44 73 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 66 43 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-252345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

151 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 44 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-252345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

151 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

66. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 49. Highs

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 65 42 72 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 65 44 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-252345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

151 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...56 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...38 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...65 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 52. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...

71 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs

54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 50 34 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-252345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

151 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 57 42 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-252345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

151 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 61. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 46. Highs

59 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 53 37 63 / 10 0 0

JACKSON 56 39 65 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-252345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

151 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher

elevations...40 to 53 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

47 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...

57 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 53 27 60 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 46 23 54 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-252345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

151 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...

43 to 53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet

in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...31 to 39 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...35 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...

59 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs

46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 32 54 / 20 10 0

$$

=

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather