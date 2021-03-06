CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 5, 2021

172 FPUS56 KSTO 061100

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-070045-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the morning. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 37 higher elevations...33 to 40 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...57 to

63 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 38 higher elevations...

33 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...45 to 50 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 50 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 38 61 / 10 10 0

CAZ014-070045-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 30. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 31. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 30. will send a series of vort maxes through

interior NorCal Monday

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 27.

Highs 43 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 20 to 28. Highs 47 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 47 26 53 / 30 0 0

CAZ015-070045-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance

of rain showers early in the morning. Highs 56 to 62. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 57. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 60 36 63 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 61 38 63 / 10 0 0

CAZ016-070045-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance

of rain showers early in the morning.Highs 59 to 64. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs around

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 61 39 63 / 20 0 0

OROVILLE 62 39 64 / 20 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 63 37 64 / 10 0 0

CAZ017-070045-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

65. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 52 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66. Lows

36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 65 38 66 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 37 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-070045-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

65. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 58.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 54 to

59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 43. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 66. Lows

37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 65 37 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-070045-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 62. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 52 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 43. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 40 65 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 64 40 66 / 10 0 0

CAZ063-070045-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 40. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...54 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 31 to

46 higher elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 49 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 31 46 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-070045-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in the

morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 50 to 62. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 44. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely with possible snow

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 53.

Little or no snow accumulation. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a chance of snow

showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 41 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 31 to 45. Highs 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 54 40 55 / 30 0 0

CAZ067-070045-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in the

morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs 44 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 53 33 53 / 30 0 0

JACKSON 57 37 58 / 40 0 0

CAZ068-070045-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 30 to

45 higher elevations...37 to 49 lower elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48 higher

elevations...40 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

26 to 41 higher elevations...33 to 44 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

19 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 19 to 34. Highs 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 49 23 55 / 50 0 0

CHESTER 43 20 49 / 50 0 0

CAZ069-070045-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

49 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning. Over ridges...prevailing southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher

elevations...28 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...47 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...

30 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...38 to 50 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 19 to 34. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35. Highs

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 44 31 45 / 50 0 0

