CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021

272 FPUS56 KSTO 081052

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-090015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. At

lower elevations, rain showers in the morning. At higher

elevations, rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs 35 to

49 higher elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 38 higher

elevations...31 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...35 to 41 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 55 higher elevations...53 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 50 38 57 / 80 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-090015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 44. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 27. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 32. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 43 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 32.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 37.

Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 42 20 44 / 70 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-090015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. South winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 54 33 59 / 70 0 0

RED BLUFF 57 37 60 / 40 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-090015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 55. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

58. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 55 37 58 / 40 0 0

OROVILLE 55 36 58 / 30 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 36 56 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-090015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to

60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 38 57 / 20 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 37 58 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-090015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to

41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

58. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to

43. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 37 62 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-090015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 58. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

43. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 58. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 58 40 56 / 20 0 0

MODESTO 58 40 55 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-090015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 43. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 57 higher

elevations...54 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...53 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 45 36 51 / 50 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-090015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 45. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 42 55 / 40 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-090015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 48 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Lows

36 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 34 54 / 20 0 0

JACKSON 56 37 53 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-090015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...35 to 47 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher

elevations...38 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to

41. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 45 22 44 / 30 0 0

CHESTER 40 18 41 / 50 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-090015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...42 to 57 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34 higher

elevations...30 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37 higher

elevations...33 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...50 to 60 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. Lows

28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 34 50 / 20 0 0

$$

=

