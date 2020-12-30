CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

986 FPUS56 KSTO 301056

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

256 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-310015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

256 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 49 higher

elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. At

higher elevations, rain and snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 24 to 38. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...

32 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 31 to 45. Highs

36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

30 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 36 to 51. Lows

29 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 50 36 53 / 30 80 0

CAZ014-310015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

256 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 29. Little or

no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

35 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely. Lows 28 to 37. Highs 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 33.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 43. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 34 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 44 23 41 / 10 70 0

CAZ015-310015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

256 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 52. Light

winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 55. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 54. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

around 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 53. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs around 53.

Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 53 33 56 / 20 70 0

RED BLUFF 54 37 58 / 10 50 0

CAZ016-310015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

256 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 54. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 56. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 54. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around

51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 47. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 54 40 56 / 0 50 0

OROVILLE 55 41 56 / 0 50 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 54 41 55 / 0 50 0

CAZ017-310015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

256 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs around 55.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 41. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 56. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 54. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

around 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 55. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 56 42 56 / 0 50 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 41 57 / 0 50 0

CAZ018-310015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

256 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs around 56.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 55. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 57. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 39 61 / 0 40 0

CAZ019-310015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

256 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs around 55.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 54. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 57. Lows 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 56 43 56 / 0 50 0

MODESTO 55 43 54 / 0 40 0

CAZ063-310015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

256 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers. At higher

elevations, rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 40. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...

49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...50 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Not as cool.

Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 49 32 46 / 10 70 0

CAZ066-310015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

256 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 55. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 30 to 44. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 56. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 42 to 54.

Lows 36 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 51 41 51 / 0 60 0

CAZ067-310015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

256 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 55. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 54.

Lows 36 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 51 35 51 / 0 70 10

JACKSON 54 40 51 / 0 70 10

CAZ068-310015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

256 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 20 to 35. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

32 to 47. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 45. Lows 25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 46 23 42 / 0 60 0

CHESTER 42 19 40 / 0 70 0

CAZ069-310015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

256 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing west

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows

17 to 32 higher elevations...29 to 38 lower elevations. Little or

no snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 4 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 50 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

29 to 44 higher elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. Over ridges, prevailing

north winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher

elevations...27 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph...except east 20 to 40 mph over ridges.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...45 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 46 30 44 / 0 70 10

