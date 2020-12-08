CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020
351 FPUS56 KSTO 081017
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
217 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
CAZ013-090015-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
217 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...
64 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower
elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...36 to
46 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...
54 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 29 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 43 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 30 to 45.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 30 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 42 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 71 44 64 / 0 0 0
CAZ014-090015-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
217 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
21 to 36. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Light winds becoming northeast up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 30. Prevailing northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 21 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 45 to 51.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 43 to 51.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
24 to 34.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 55 23 51 / 0 0 0
CAZ015-090015-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
217 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 66. North winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 53 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 36 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 71 33 67 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 71 37 68 / 0 0 0
CAZ016-090015-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
217 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 69 39 66 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 66 38 64 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 65 35 64 / 0 0 0
CAZ017-090015-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
217 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
Highs 59 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 66 36 64 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 66 35 64 / 0 0 0
CAZ018-090015-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
217 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 42.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
62 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. West winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to
45. Highs around 63.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 72 34 69 / 0 0 0
CAZ019-090015-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
217 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 65.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
35 to 45. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 64. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to
45. Highs 58 to 66.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 66 36 64 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 65 37 64 / 0 0 0
CAZ063-090015-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
217 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 70 higher elevations...
67 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower
elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 48. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...
58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 46. Highs 45 to 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 64 44 56 / 0 0 0
CAZ066-090015-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
217 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 51. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing east winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 50. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows 36 to 47. Highs 52 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 49.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 37 to 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 66 49 62 / 0 0 0
CAZ067-090015-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
217 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 49. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 46.
Highs 53 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 66 40 62 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 65 44 64 / 0 0 0
CAZ068-090015-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
217 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56. Prevailing east winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow showers. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 41 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 39 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 26 to 41.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 53 20 54 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 54 21 53 / 0 0 0
CAZ069-090015-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
217 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...62 to
72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...35 to
50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...
57 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 38 higher
elevations...34 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
38 to 53 higher elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.
Highs 42 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 27 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 64 42 57 / 0 0 0
