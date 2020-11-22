CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020

_____

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

235 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-230015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

235 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...54 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...35 to 45 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

58 higher elevations...53 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...

36 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher

elevations...57 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

40. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42.

Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 61 42 60 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ014-230015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

235 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 52. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 31. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

50. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 30. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

29. Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 31.

Highs 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 51 21 49 / 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ015-230015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

235 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 61. North winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows

36 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 61 35 62 / 10 10 10

RED BLUFF 61 39 63 / 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ016-230015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

235 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 34 to

44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 61 39 62 / 0 10 10

OROVILLE 61 39 61 / 0 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 37 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-230015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

235 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 34 to

44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 39 62 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 39 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-230015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

235 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to

66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 34 to

44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 43.

Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 67 39 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-230015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

235 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 35 to

45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

63. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

43. Highs 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 39 62 / 0 10 0

MODESTO 63 40 61 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ063-230015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

235 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to 63 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

57 higher elevations...54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46 higher elevations...

39 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher

elevations...60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

42. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 47 to

62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 55 38 50 / 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ066-230015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

235 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 35 to

48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 62.

Lows 33 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 57 46 55 / 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ067-230015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

235 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 50 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 59 37 54 / 0 10 10

JACKSON 61 40 57 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ068-230015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

235 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 23 to

38. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing east

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

35. Highs 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37.

Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 55 20 51 / 0 10 10

CHESTER 52 19 49 / 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ069-230015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

235 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

57 higher elevations...54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...31 to 44 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...

31 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...

52 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

35. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38.

Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 54 35 48 / 0 10 10

$$

=

_____

