CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 12, 2020

_____

725 FPUS56 KSTO 130915

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

215 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-132315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

215 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...51 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

76 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher

elevations...52 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...80 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

59. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 42 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 85 59 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-132315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

215 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 47. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

49. Highs 70 to 82.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 32 to

47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 77 35 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-132315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

215 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 86 to 92. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 67. North

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 91. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs around 91.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 81. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 90 53 90 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 91 60 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-132315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

215 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 88. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 68. North

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 81. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 88 63 88 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 88 60 89 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 88 60 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-132315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

215 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 86 to 92. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 82. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 90 62 91 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 90 62 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-132315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

215 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows 52 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 93 61 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-132315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

215 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 85 to 92.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows 52 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 89 62 89 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 88 64 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-132315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

215 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...82 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

81 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing north

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...83 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

67. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 49 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 74 57 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-132315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

215 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

68. Highs 80 to 92.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 83. Lows 51 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 81 66 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-132315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

215 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

65. Highs 76 to 89.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 81 57 84 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 84 62 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-132315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

215 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...67 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

68 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

69 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

56. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 39 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 80 36 80 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 77 37 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-132315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

215 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...74 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...50 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher

elevations...78 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher

elevations...52 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...80 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 74 55 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

