CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2020

_____

705 FPUS56 KSTO 040846

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-042315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72 higher elevations...66 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 102 higher elevations...

93 to 107 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75 higher elevations...68 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 107 higher elevations...

97 to 112 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 77.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 100 71 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-042315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 67. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 94 52 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-042315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Highs 99 to

109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 100 65 105 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 98 68 103 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-042315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming north up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Highs 96 to

106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 97 70 102 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 97 67 102 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 96 63 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-042315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 112. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Highs 99 to

109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 96 63 103 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 95 62 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-042315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 101. West winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs

95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 61 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 90 60 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-042315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 93 64 102 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 94 67 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-042315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...93 to 99 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72 higher elevations...67 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...

98 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 79 higher elevations...72 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...

102 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 84.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 80. Highs 86 to

101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 84 68 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-042315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 77. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 82. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 84.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 82. Highs 90 to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 76. Highs

85 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 92 75 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-042315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 82. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 100 to 110. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 83.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 80. Highs

93 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 99. Lows 62 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 91 67 98 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 93 69 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-042315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...83 to 98 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...86 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 97 53 99 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 95 52 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-042315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...86 to 96 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...63 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...

91 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...94 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 85 69 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

