CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2020
_____
705 FPUS56 KSTO 040846
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
CAZ013-042315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM
PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72 higher elevations...66 to
74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 102 higher elevations...
93 to 107 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75 higher elevations...68 to
78 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 107 higher elevations...
97 to 112 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 77.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs
88 to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 100 71 104 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-042315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM
PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds becoming northwest up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing west winds 5 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds becoming west up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 67. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 99.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs
81 to 96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 94 52 96 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-042315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM
PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds becoming southeast
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Highs 99 to
109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs
93 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 100 65 105 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 98 68 103 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-042315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM
PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming north up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Highs 96 to
106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs
91 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 97 70 102 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 97 67 102 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 96 63 101 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-042315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM
PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 112. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Highs 99 to
109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs
93 to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 96 63 103 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 95 62 102 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-042315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM
PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 101. West winds around
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Southwest winds around
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs
95 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 61 to
68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 90 60 102 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-042315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM
PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. North winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs
97 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows 62 to
72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 93 64 102 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 94 67 102 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-042315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM
PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...93 to 99 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72 higher elevations...67 to
75 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...
98 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 79 higher elevations...72 to
82 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...
102 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 84.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 80. Highs 86 to
101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs
82 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 84 68 89 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-042315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM
PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 77. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 82. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Prevailing northeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 84.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 82. Highs 90 to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 76. Highs
85 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 92 75 97 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-042315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM
PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 82. Light winds becoming east
up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 100 to 110. Prevailing east winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 83.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 80. Highs
93 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 99. Lows 62 to
75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 91 67 98 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 93 69 99 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-042315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM
PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...83 to 98 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...86 to
101 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs
79 to 94.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 97 53 99 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 95 52 96 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-042315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
146 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM
PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...86 to 96 lower
elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...63 to
76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...
91 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to
80 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...94 to
104 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs
78 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 85 69 90 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
