CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

050 FPUS56 KSTO 240926

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-242330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...92 to

105 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 56 to

70 higher elevations...66 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...

97 to 110 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75 higher elevations...69 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 106 higher elevations...

99 to 111 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

52 to 67. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 103 75 107 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-242330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 93 higher elevations...91 to

97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 52 to

63. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 96 higher elevations...

95 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99 higher elevations...98 to

103 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

50 to 59. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 52. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 94 56 98 / 0 10 0

CAZ015-242330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 111. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 112. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 66. Highs

92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs

83 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 106 72 110 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 104 75 108 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-242330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

66. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 87. Lows 57 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 104 75 108 / 0 10 0

OROVILLE 103 73 107 / 0 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 102 67 105 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-242330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Highs

88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Highs 84 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 100 65 102 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 99 64 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-242330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96...except 84 to 90 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 58. Highs

83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 56. Highs

80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 94 61 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-242330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 82 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 100 65 101 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 103 68 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-242330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...98 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74 higher elevations...71 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...

100 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75 higher elevations...71 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...102 to

110 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

54 to 69. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 87 68 93 / 10 0 0

CAZ066-242330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 99 higher elevations...95 to

103 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 79. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 79. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 109. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 96 76 99 / 0 10 0

CAZ067-242330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 93 65 96 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 97 67 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-242330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...80 to 95 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...

83 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...86 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

47 to 62. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 94 56 96 / 0 10 0

CHESTER 92 56 96 / 10 10 0

CAZ069-242330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 87 higher

elevations...84 to 94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...86 to 96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...

62 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...88 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light. Over ridges, prevailing northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs

70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 83 66 85 / 0 0 10

