CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2020

399 FPUS56 KSTO 150945

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

245 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-160000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

245 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers at higher

elevations. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...68 to 78 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 52 higher

elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...69 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...49 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...

80 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 54 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 76 54 79 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ014-160000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

245 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 47. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 67 higher elevations...65 to 71 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 43. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 68 41 69 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ015-160000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

245 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 84. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 95. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows

64 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

96 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 80 52 81 / 10 10 0

RED BLUFF 82 56 82 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ016-160000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

245 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 86. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

63 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 99. Lows 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 83 57 82 / 10 10 0

OROVILLE 85 56 83 / 10 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 85 55 83 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ017-160000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

245 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows

58 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows 58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 86 57 84 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 85 56 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-160000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

245 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 55. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 93. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 96. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 84 55 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-160000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

245 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 57. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows

58 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows 58 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 86 56 85 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 86 57 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-160000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

245 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...73 to 79 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 36 to 50 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...73 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...51 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

86 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 56 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 61 44 67 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ066-160000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

245 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 81. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 61. Prevailing northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 100. Lows

60 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

86 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 77 55 76 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ067-160000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

245 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 82 higher elevations...76 to 86 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 55. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78 higher elevations...75 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 99. Lows

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 98. Lows 58 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 74 49 72 / 10 10 0

JACKSON 82 50 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-160000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

245 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...57 to 72 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...57 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

67 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 74 39 74 / 10 10 0

CHESTER 68 38 69 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ069-160000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

245 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...65 to 80 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 50 higher

elevations...45 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds

15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...62 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...45 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

73 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 64 46 59 / 10 10 0

$$

=

