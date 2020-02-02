CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

205 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-030015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

205 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the morning. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...45 to 52 lower elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet in the morning. Prevailing northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 34. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 45 higher elevations...43 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 31 higher elevations...28 to

35 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 50 higher

elevations...48 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 29 to

43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

31 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 51 34 49 / 10 10 0

CAZ014-030015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

205 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder.

Highs 36 to 44. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

4000 feet in the morning. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 25. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 24. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Highs

43 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 42 21 38 / 50 0 0

CAZ015-030015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

205 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler.

Highs around 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 33. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 52. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 33. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 66. Lows around

41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. Highs

around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 54 31 52 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 54 33 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-030015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

205 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs

around 54. North winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 53 34 52 / 10 0 0

OROVILLE 53 34 53 / 20 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 54 34 52 / 20 0 0

CAZ017-030015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

205 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs around

54. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 62. Lows

around 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 55 35 53 / 20 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 35 53 / 20 0 0

CAZ018-030015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

205 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 35. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 62. Lows

38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 56 34 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-030015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

205 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 56 35 53 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 57 35 53 / 10 0 0

CAZ063-030015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

205 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 20 to 34. Prevailing northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...46 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 34. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher

elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 32 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 44. Highs

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 42 26 41 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-030015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

205 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs 39 to 49 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 27 to 35. Prevailing northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 38 to 48 higher elevations...47 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 56. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 68. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 47 27 48 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-030015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

205 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 43 to 52. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing northwest winds up to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 26 to 36. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 51. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 49 33 47 / 30 0 0

CAZ067-030015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

205 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 25 to 33. Snow level 2000 feet in the

evening. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 33. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 63. Lows

35 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 46 28 45 / 50 10 0

JACKSON 51 29 49 / 50 10 0

CAZ068-030015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

205 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

31 to 46. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet

in the morning. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder. Lows 12 to 27. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 22 to 37 higher elevations...29 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 29. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs

39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 42 17 37 / 70 10 0

CHESTER 40 16 35 / 60 10 0

CAZ069-030015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

205 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph...except 50 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Much colder. Lows 5 to

20 higher elevations...21 to 29 lower elevations. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 35 higher elevations...35 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph...except northeast 15 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 21 higher elevations...21 to

29 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph...except northeast 20 to 35 mph over

ridges.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...

39 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph...except northeast 15 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42.

Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 40 21 34 / 80 40 0

