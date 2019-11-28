CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

_____

983 FPUS56 KSTO 281157

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

357 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-290030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

357 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 29 to

44 higher elevations...41 to 50 lower elevations. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 28 higher

elevations...21 to 33 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...38 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...27 to 38 lower

elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...38 to 47 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 5 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 48 30 46 / 30 0 10

$$

=

CAZ014-290030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

357 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 29 to 38. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 19. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 26 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 8 to 23. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 37. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows 18 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows 23 to 37. Highs

36 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 22 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

37 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 19 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

37 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 36 9 34 / 20 10 10

$$

=

CAZ015-290030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

357 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 49. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds becoming northeast up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around

46. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 50 21 48 / 20 0 10

RED BLUFF 49 27 47 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-290030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

357 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 48. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 47. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

30 to 38. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around

47. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 42 to 50. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 48 30 46 / 30 10 10

OROVILLE 48 30 46 / 30 10 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 48 29 48 / 30 10 10

$$

=

CAZ017-290030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

357 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

51. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 28 to 36. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 31 to 39.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 52. East winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 43 to 51. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 50 33 51 / 30 10 30

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 50 33 51 / 30 10 20

$$

=

CAZ018-290030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

357 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 49. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 50 32 53 / 20 10 20

$$

=

CAZ019-290030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

357 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 51. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows 28 to 38. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 51. Highs 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 50 33 52 / 30 20 30

MODESTO 50 34 51 / 40 30 30

$$

=

CAZ063-290030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

357 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 29 higher

elevations...23 to 34 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...41 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 33 higher elevations...28 to 38 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

26 to 41 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 3 to 6 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 35 24 36 / 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ064-290030-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

357 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of snow showers at higher elevations. Highs 34 to

43 higher elevations...40 to 49 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 36. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45 higher elevations...42 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 39. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to

47. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 4 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 50. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 43 24 44 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ066-290030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

357 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 49. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 23 to 37. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 47. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

28 to 41. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 52. Highs

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 43 35 41 / 40 10 20

$$

=

CAZ067-290030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

357 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 50. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 25 to 37. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 49. Little

or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows 24 to 38. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

2000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 52. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 41 28 38 / 40 30 40

JACKSON 46 32 44 / 40 30 30

$$

=

CAZ068-290030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

357 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

25 to 40. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 25. Little or

no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 22 to 37. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 12 to 27. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as

cold. Highs 25 to 40. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and heavy rain. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 24 to

39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 35 11 33 / 30 20 30

CHESTER 33 11 31 / 20 10 20

$$

=

CAZ069-290030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

357 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to

35 higher elevations...32 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

10 to 25 higher elevations...21 to 33 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

16 to 31 higher elevations...29 to 39 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 1 to

5 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 7 to 22 higher elevations...20 to 32 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph...except

southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cold. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...36 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and heavy rain. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 23 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Breezy. Not as cool. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 28 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 27 to

42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 32 24 28 / 40 30 40

$$

=

_____

