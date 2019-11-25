CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-260100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...51 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 36 higher

elevations...29 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 44 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...2 to 7 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and heavy rain in the evening, then

rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 21 to

35 higher elevations...29 to 39 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 15 to

20 inches higher elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 27 to 41 higher

elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 57 38 47 / 0 0 80

CAZ014-260100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 36 to 46. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 11 to 26. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs

31 to 39. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 16 to 30. Snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 28 to 36. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 9 to 22.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 24 to 33.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to

18. Highs 24 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 27 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 25. Highs 31 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 45 16 37 / 0 0 70

CAZ015-260100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 56 to 62. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 48. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows 32 to 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 44 to 49. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs around 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 31. Highs

44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs around 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 59 31 48 / 0 0 60

RED BLUFF 60 33 48 / 0 0 60

CAZ016-260100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Windy. Lows 33 to 41. Southeast winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 51. South

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs around 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to

35. Highs around 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 38. Highs around 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 34 49 / 0 0 40

OROVILLE 61 33 50 / 0 0 40

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 63 34 51 / 0 0 30

CAZ017-260100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 42. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 52. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 46 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 37 54 / 0 0 30

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 38 54 / 0 0 30

CAZ018-260100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 51. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 27 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

27 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 39. Highs 48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 65 39 55 / 0 0 30

CAZ019-260100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

30 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 45 to 51. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 37 55 / 0 0 10

MODESTO 63 37 56 / 0 0 10

CAZ063-260100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...53 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 37 higher

elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

30 to 45 higher elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and heavy snow in the evening, then

rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 23 to

37 higher elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...6 to 11 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...around 44 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 3 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33. Highs

31 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 48 31 37 / 0 0 70

CAZ064-260100-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

230 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57 higher elevations...54 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 46 higher

elevations...43 to 54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...1 to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 30 to 42. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

43 higher elevations...39 to 51 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 35 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

37 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 39. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 57 28 45 / 0 0 70

CAZ066-260100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 60. Prevailing north winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 43. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and heavy rain in the evening, then

rain and snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 30 to 40. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 8 inches lower elevations...except 10 to

16 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Breezy. Highs 36 to

46. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except

1 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 47. Lows

22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 40. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 54 41 45 / 0 0 50

CAZ067-260100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 39. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Snow

level 2000 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 28 to 40. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...5 to 11 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers, thunderstorms and snow showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 36 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 37 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 54 30 45 / 0 0 40

JACKSON 58 33 50 / 0 0 20

CAZ068-260100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...

36 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 14 to 29. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow in the evening, then snow showers

after midnight. Windy. Lows 17 to 32. Snow accumulation of 16 to

21 inches. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Breezy. Highs 23 to 38. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder.

Lows 11 to 26.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs 22 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 7 to 22.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 22 to 37. Lows

8 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 23 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 13 to 28. Highs 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 44 16 38 / 0 0 50

CHESTER 41 16 34 / 0 0 60

CAZ069-260100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...45 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing west winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 28 higher

elevations...25 to 37 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher

elevations...39 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then heavy snow showers

after midnight. Windy. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...26 to

34 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 15 to 21 inches.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Over ridges...prevailing

southwest winds 30 to 40 mph increasing to 35 to 55 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Breezy. Highs 19 to 34 higher

elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 9 to

14 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Over ridges...

prevailing southwest winds 25 to 40 mph decreasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 13 to 28.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs 21 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 10 to 25. Highs 21 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Highs 24 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 43 28 38 / 0 0 40

