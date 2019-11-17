CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

213 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-180015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

213 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

75 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...46 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...71 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows

31 to 46. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 82 54 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-180015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

213 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 62 to 71. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 70. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 43. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 48 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 57. Lows 20 to

35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 58. Lows

20 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 30 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-180015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

213 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 70. North winds up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 84 42 80 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 80 46 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-180015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

213 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

73 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 67. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 77 48 76 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 76 46 75 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 75 43 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-180015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

213 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs around 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 75 46 77 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 75 46 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-180015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

213 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

72 to 77. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 76 45 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-180015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

213 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 74 44 76 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 74 46 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-180015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

213 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

76 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...73 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 52 higher elevations...45 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 62 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows

35 to 50. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

34 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 71 53 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-180015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

213 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

55 to 69. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 51.

Highs 56 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 76 43 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-180015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

213 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 68. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

54. Highs 56 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 74 58 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-180015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

213 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 78. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 40 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 72 48 73 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 74 50 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-180015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

213 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 61. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

25 to 40. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 67 28 68 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 67 30 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-180015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

213 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...

67 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...43 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...68 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...

42 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...

54 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to

30 mph over ridges.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 68 51 68 / 0 0 0

