CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019
_____
268 FPUS56 KSTO 131050
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ013-140115-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 73 higher elevations...69 to
77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing north winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 55 to 69 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to 72 lower
elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to
53. Highs 63 to 78.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 75 53 71 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-140115-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66. Light winds becoming
west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 41. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 53 to 62. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to
43. Highs 60 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 67 31 64 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-140115-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to
52. Highs 73 to 83.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 76 41 71 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 76 47 71 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-140115-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 73. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. East winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to
52. Highs 73 to 79.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 74 49 70 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 73 48 69 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 73 46 69 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-140115-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 76.
Lows 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 73 51 69 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 74 48 68 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-140115-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. West winds around
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows
40 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 75 49 66 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-140115-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. West winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.
Highs 71 to 77.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows
41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 74 48 68 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 74 49 69 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-140115-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 56. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 68 higher elevations...
around 69 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 53. Prevailing northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to
68 higher elevations...65 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to
55. Highs 62 to 77.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 64 48 60 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-140115-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing south winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 60 to 71. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows
41 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 71 42 64 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-140115-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 61. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 57. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to
70. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 78.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to
59. Highs 67 to 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 70 58 65 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-140115-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Prevailing east winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 53. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 55.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows
42 to 57.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 70 48 64 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 72 50 66 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-140115-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing south winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to
64. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to
47. Highs 56 to 71.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 63 31 63 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 62 31 60 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-140115-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
250 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...65 to 73 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...44 to
58 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...
60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...39 to
53 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to 65 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to
50. Highs 58 to 73.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 63 50 59 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather