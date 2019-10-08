CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019

065 FPUS56 KSTO 080930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-082345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...38 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...61 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Local gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...36 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Local

gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...

67 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 85 47 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-082345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 75. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 34. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 45 to 56. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 33. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 63. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 74 28 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-082345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 67 to 73. North winds

15 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 43 to 49. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 76. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

53. Highs 74 to 81.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 85 47 71 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 86 50 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-082345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds 15 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 51. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 76. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 78.

Lows 42 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 85 51 74 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 85 51 75 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 85 50 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-082345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...except north 15 to 35 mph west of the Sacramento River.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. West of

the Sacramento River, gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 54. North winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 79. North winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 86 52 76 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 86 53 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-082345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 54. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 79. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 84 51 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-082345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 42 to 52.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 87 53 76 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 87 56 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-082345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...around

82 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...42 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...

64 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 46 higher

elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

around 74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 73 37 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-082345-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 88. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 52. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 74. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing north

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Prevailing northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 80.

Lows 39 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 78. Lows

41 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 81 39 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-082345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 54. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Local gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 76. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

55. Highs 66 to 79.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 79 50 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-082345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 86. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Local gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Local gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 54.

Highs 67 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 78 45 67 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 82 50 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-082345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...63 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...46 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing east winds

10 to 20 mph. Local gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64. Prevailing east

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

46. Highs 54 to 69.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 76 30 59 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 72 29 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-082345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...70 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47 higher

elevations...41 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph...except southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...56 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Over ridges,

prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher

elevations...35 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Local gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...

59 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 67 44 53 / 0 0 0

