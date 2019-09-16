CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019

_____

094 FPUS56 KSTO 161000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-162315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...63 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 37 to

52 higher elevations...45 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher

elevations...68 to 82 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...62 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

58. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 46 to

61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 74 53 78 / 40 20 0

$$

=

CAZ014-162315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs 52 to 63. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 69. Light winds

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 52.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 63. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.

Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

50. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 80. Lows 39 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 61 35 67 / 80 30 0

$$

=

CAZ015-162315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 70 to 76.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 55.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 53 to 59. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 76. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63.

Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 75 48 79 / 50 20 0

RED BLUFF 73 51 77 / 60 20 0

$$

=

CAZ016-162315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

70 to 76. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 56. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 71 to 77. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 85. Lows 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 72 55 77 / 80 10 0

OROVILLE 73 54 78 / 80 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 75 52 79 / 80 10 0

$$

=

CAZ017-162315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 73 to 79. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 56. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 77 54 81 / 70 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 77 54 81 / 70 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-162315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 78.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 78.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 77 54 81 / 40 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-162315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 71 to 79. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 76 55 80 / 50 0 0

MODESTO 76 56 80 / 60 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-162315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

66 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 39 to 53 higher elevations...48 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher

elevations...73 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs

64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 60 46 65 / 30 10 0

$$

=

CAZ064-162315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to

71 higher elevations...62 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 57. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 61. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 78. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 69 45 75 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-162315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 57 to 69 higher

elevations...64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 45 to 58. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 77. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 61. Highs

67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 66.

Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 66 55 72 / 90 20 0

$$

=

CAZ067-162315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

59 to 73 higher elevations...66 to 76 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 44 to 56.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 76 higher elevations...68 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 64 47 71 / 100 20 0

JACKSON 70 50 76 / 70 10 0

$$

=

CAZ068-162315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Heavy rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 42 to 57 higher

elevations...49 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...

57 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 58 higher elevations...51 to 64 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

37 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 40 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 58 33 69 / 100 30 0

CHESTER 60 32 68 / 90 30 0

$$

=

CAZ069-162315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...54 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon....except

southwest 25 to 50 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At lower

elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Colder. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower

elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...

64 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...43 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...57 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 52 43 62 / 80 20 0

$$

=

_____

