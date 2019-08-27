CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2019
755 FPUS56 KSTO 271000
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
CAZ013-280015-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...97 to
110 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance
of sprinkles and thunderstorms in the morning. At higher
elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...90 to 104 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...
86 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.
.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 53 to
68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 108 75 102 / 0 0 10
CAZ014-280015-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing west winds
5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 94. Light winds
becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing south
winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 89. Light winds becoming
southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.
.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 89. Lows 45 to
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 98 55 92 / 0 0 20
CAZ015-280015-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming southeast
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. South winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 100. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. South winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs
90 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 109 69 101 / 0 0 20
RED BLUFF 108 70 100 / 0 10 20
CAZ016-280015-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds becoming south up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 64 to 72. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 97. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs
around 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 104 73 99 / 0 10 20
OROVILLE 102 70 98 / 0 10 20
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 101 67 97 / 0 20 20
CAZ017-280015-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 63 to 71. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs 92 to 100. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs
89 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 101 68 97 / 0 20 20
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 99 66 95 / 0 20 20
CAZ018-280015-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 92.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs
85 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 96 64 90 / 0 20 10
CAZ019-280015-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles and
thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs
88 to 96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 101 69 98 / 0 20 10
MODESTO 101 71 98 / 0 20 10
CAZ063-280015-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...100 to
108 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows 61 to 73 higher
elevations...69 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to
94 higher elevations...95 to 101 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71 higher
elevations...67 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...
88 to 95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs
76 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 92 67 87 / 0 10 20
CAZ064-280015-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104. Prevailing north winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 60 to 75. Prevailing west
winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs 85 to 100. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing west
winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs
80 to 95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 98 62 92 / 0 20 10
CAZ066-280015-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 78. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 89 to 101. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 75. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 72.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 71. Highs
81 to 95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 99 75 94 / 0 10 20
CAZ067-280015-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 103. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles and
thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 75. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 69. Highs
83 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 94 66 91 / 0 10 20
JACKSON 97 69 95 / 0 20 20
CAZ068-280015-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...86 to
101 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...82 to 97 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 66.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...
74 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs
71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 101 54 96 / 0 0 10
CHESTER 95 55 93 / 0 0 20
CAZ069-280015-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...87 to 97 lower
elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...61 to 75 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. At higher
elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
71 to 86 higher elevations...84 to 94 lower elevations.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 63 higher
elevations...58 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...79 to
89 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs
71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 86 66 82 / 0 10 20
