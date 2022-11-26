CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, November 25, 2022

705 FPUS55 KREV 261131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to 48.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph increasing to 90 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 8 to 18.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

heavy snow showers. Highs 32 to 42. Lows 12 to 22.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-270300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 43 to 53.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 19 to

29. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

9 to 19.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41. Lows

12 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 30 to 40.

$$

CAZ071-270300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Light

winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

53. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

8 to 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 9 to 19. Highs 29 to 39.

$$

CAZ073-270300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows 5 to

15. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs

40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 2 to 12.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 6 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

Lows 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 7 to 17.

$$

