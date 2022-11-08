CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

434 FPUS55 KREV 082232

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

231 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-091500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

231 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 3 to

9 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

29 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 1 to 11. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

31 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

Lows 12 to 22.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows 12 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to

45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

38 to 48.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-091500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

231 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and chance of showers. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches with 1 to 4 inches above 5000 feet. Lows 20 to 30. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

31 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

Lows 13 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Highs

35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Highs

37 to 47.

$$

CAZ071-091500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

231 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches west

of highway 395 with up to 2 inches east of highway 395. Lows

18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 33 to 43. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 16. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

31 to 41. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

11 to 21.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows 13 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Highs

36 to 46.

$$

CAZ073-091500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

231 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow likely.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches with 4 to 10 inches above

7000 feet. Lows 8 to 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 39. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 1 to 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 6 to 16.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Highs

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 9 to 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to

46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 8 to 18.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

38 to 48.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather