CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022 _____ 200 FPUS55 KREV 081032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-090300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 32 to 42. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 30 to 40. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 30 to 40. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-090300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 37 to 47. $$ CAZ071-090300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 33 to 43. $$ CAZ073-090300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 30 to 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 26 to 36. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 27 to 37. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather