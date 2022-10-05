CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-061500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 34 to

44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

Highs 47 to 57.

CAZ070-NVZ005-061500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 40 to

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 55 to 65.

CAZ071-061500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 37 to

47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 26 to

36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 53 to 63.

CAZ073-061500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 22 to

32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 50 to 60.

