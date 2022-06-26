CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022

_____

098 FPUS55 KREV 261032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

80 to 90. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

37 to 47.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-270300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

85 to 95. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

50 to 60.

$$

CAZ071-270300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 44 to

54.

$$

CAZ073-270300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

82 to 92. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 45 to

55. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming south 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

40 to 50.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather