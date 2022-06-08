CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

_____

608 FPUS55 KREV 081032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 85. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 36 to 46.

$$

CAZ070-090300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

332 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

86 to 91. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 35 to 40.

$$

CAZ071-090300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 35 to 45.

$$

CAZ073-090300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

80 to 90. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 80 to 90.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 71 to 81.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather