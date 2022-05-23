CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 22, 2022

_____

211 FPUS55 KREV 231032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

42. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 62 to

72.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

81. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

$$

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76.

$$

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 67 to

77.

$$

