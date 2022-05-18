CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 _____ 657 FPUS55 KREV 181031 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-190300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 36 to 46. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-190300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 28 to 38. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 74 to 84. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 76 to 86. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 76 to 86. $$ CAZ071-190300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 27 to 37. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 37 to 47. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 75 to 85. $$ CAZ073-190300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 73 to 83. West winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 34 to 44. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather