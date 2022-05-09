CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022 _____ 084 FPUS55 KREV 091032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-100300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning, then scattered snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning, then numerous snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 3 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows 16 to 26. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 21 to 31. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 27 to 37. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to 69. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 69 to 79. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-100300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning, then numerous snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches above 5000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to 61. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 33 to 38. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 37 to 47. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 42 to 52. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. $$ CAZ071-100300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Isolated snow showers in the morning, then numerous snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches west of highway 395 with 1 to 3 inches east of highway 395. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows 19 to 29. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning, then numerous snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches west of highway 395 with up to 1 inch east of highway 395. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms, isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 30 to 40. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 33 to 43. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 40 to 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. $$ CAZ073-100300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Lows
13 to 23. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows
15 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
18 to 28.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 26 to
36.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 38 to 48.

$$