CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 24, 2022 _____ 957 FPUS55 KREV 251033 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-260300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 53 to 63. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 58 to 68. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-260300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 28 to 38. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 57 to 67. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 62 to 72. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 44. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to 73. $$ CAZ071-260300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level rising above 7000 feet. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 25 to 35. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 61 to 71. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to 70. $$ CAZ073-260300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 58 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 61 to 71. $$