CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 19, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

43 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

61. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 59 to 69.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

69 to 79.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

45 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

66. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

67 to 77.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

53. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

60. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 27 to

37.

http://weather.gov/reno

